New detachment commander takes over Essex County OPP branch
The Essex County OPP is introducing their new detachment commander who took over the position earlier this month.
Insp. Angela Ferguson took over command of the branch on June 1 after serving as the interim detachment commander in Brant County.
"It is an extreme privilege to become a member of the Essex County OPP and work alongside an incredible team of dedicated and professional officers,” Ferguson said in a news release. “I look forward to expanding our collaborative work with our community partners and stakeholders to enhance the public safety and wellbeing of the citizens who work, play, visit and reside here.”
Ferguson has served as a member of the OPP for 15 years with experience as the West Region traffic and marine manager, detachment manager in Haldimand County and acting manager of business and finance at the West Region headquarters.
She is a certified public order unit commander/incident commander and graduated from both the University of Windsor and Western University.
The detachment said it is pleased to welcome Ferguson and all of her experience to Essex County.
