New details emerging after two London teens stabbed
More details are emerging after two teens were stabbed in London on Tuesday.
A reliable source told CTV News the stabbings were connected to an unsanctioned basketball game that was allegedly organized by popular YouTuber "K Showtime" — a 20-year-old from Toronto who shares video content on social media while organizing basketball games in various communities.
The chain of events on Tuesday began with a planned basketball game on an outdoor court at White Oaks Public School.
When first responders arrived on scene around 9:30 p.m., the found two teenaged boys with apparent stab wounds. Both of them were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A description of a suspect was given to police and another teenaged boy was arrested nearby. A second suspect was also identified and located.
Two knives were also found and seized by police who say they don’t believe this was a random incident.
-
Hail as big as tennis balls, softballs and eggs fell in Alberta: Environment CanadaA group that researches hailstorms in Canada says a hailstone found in Markerville, Alta., Monday weighs a record-breaking 293 grams.
-
Number of invasive species in the north is risingThe number of invasive species on land and in the water continues to be an issue across northern Ontario.
-
Dunlop St. is closed to drivers for Open Air DunlopDowntown Open Air Dunlop is in its third season of inviting residents to the downtown core to shop and enjoy the buskers and performers.
-
Order to remove tents from East Hastings Street delayed so city can provide storage optionsAn order to remove tents and other structures from a stretch of East Hastings Street on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been delayed, the city says.
-
70% of Ontario lab workers want to quit, assoc. CEO saysThe majority of lab workers in Ontario are considering leaving their jobs and many are feeling burnout similar to nurses, according to the CEO of The Medical Laboratory Professionals' Association of Ontario (MLPAO).
-
Shoppers evacuated after fire at mall in Vaughan, Ont.A mall in Vaughan, Ont. will be closed for the remainder of the day after a fire caused heavy smoke in the area.
-
WNBA's Brittney Griner convicted at Russian drug trial, sentenced to 9 yearsA judge in Russia convicted American basketball star Brittney Griner of drug possession and smuggling Thursday and sentenced her to nine years in prison.
-
Halifax residents warned about release of high-risk sex offenderPolice are warning Halifax residents about a high-risk sex offender who is living in the area.
-
Ottawa home sales down 35 per cent in JulyRising interest rates and the cost of living cooled Ottawa's real estate market in July, with home sales falling 35 per cent from the same time last year.