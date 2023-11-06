New details on two Highway 400 collisions in Bradford that left 5 injured

New details have emerged about two separate, but related, collisions that injured five people early Sunday morning on Highway 400 in Bradford.

In a video posted to X on Monday afternoon, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the first crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. when a 20-year-old man driving southbound near Canal Road left the roadway, entered the ditch, and rolled his vehicle “several” times.

Schmidt said that the driver was ejected and sustained life-threatening injuries. He is now being treated for his injuries at a trauma centre.

Alcohol is believed to be a “contributing factor” in this crash, Schmidt said.

Police closed Highway 400 southbound at Fifth Line for several hours while they investigated this single-vehicle collision.

About four hours later, at around 7 a.m., a driver plowed through the closure and struck two road maintenance workers who were outside their “blocker” trucks.

One of the workers, identified as a 51-year-old woman from Cookstown, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The other worker, who has not been identified, has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 23-year-old man who drove the vehicle that broke through the closure along with a 27-year-old woman who was the passenger both sustained minor injuries in the crash.

Schmidt noted that alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the second crash.

He reminded all drivers that they must maintain control of their vehicle and follow directions when they see flashing lights ahead of an emergency road closure.

“Please when you see flashing lights slow down and move over anytime,” Schmidt said.

Highway 400 southbound was closed from highways 88 to 8 (Canal Road) for several hours on Sunday as police investigated.