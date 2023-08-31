New detours available around Highway 97 rockslide, province says

Improvements have been made to two forest service roads in the Okanagan so they can serve as detours after a massive rockslide closed the highway.

Highway 97 between Summerland and Peachland closed Aug. 28 after 3,000 cubic metres of rock tumbled onto the roadway. It is expected to remain closed through the Labour Day long weekend.

On Thursday, officials said people travelling between Kelowna and Penticton can use the 201 Forest Service Road. This detour is estimated to add between 60 and 90 minutes to the trip.

Drivers travelling between Summerland and Peachland can use the Trout Main to Peachland Forest Service Road, which tacks on about 90 minutes.

"Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure staff and contractors have graded the forest roads, installed signage, provided flaggers and will continue road maintenance work to ensure the safety of travellers. There will be temporary lighting and washroom facilities along the route. Printed maps will be available," a media release says.

Even with the upgrades, the ministry says using these detours won't be as smooth as highway driving.

"The province urges preparation and patience. Drivers should fuel up, bring extra supplies, food and water, and note that conditions can change quickly," the statement from the province continues.

"Drivers are encouraged to plan trips during daylight hours and to drive with caution. The roads will be patrolled to provide assistance to drivers if needed."

The ministry still recommends drivers detour using Highways 97C, 5A or 33. However, those routes add hours to the trip and locals were already using the forest service roads instead.