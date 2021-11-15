New development approved for Uptown Waterloo

A new large-scale development is coming to Uptown Waterloo.

Council approved a zoning bylaw amendment Monday night that would see a new 22-storey mixed-use building the city's core.

The proposed building would consist of commercial space, 234 residential units and 163 parking spaces.

The development would span parts of Erb Street East, Peppler Street and Dupont Street East.

The city says an existing heritage home will be retained.