New developments on track in Railway City and more coming down the line

Economic engines could be humming a little louder soon in St. Thomas and neighbouring communities to the east, thanks to recent land deals.

Former railway lands in St. Thomas’s downtown are being transformed into a residential development. Mayor Joe Preston tells CTV News London he anticipates low-rise apartments surrounded by greenspace.

“We’re taking up what is currently a brownfield space, old railway land that’s got some issues, and whenever you can trade that for new housing and park space, what a great win for the city.”

CTV News London has learned that developer Doug Tarry Homes has purchased eight of 16 acres of land from the Elgin County Museum. The land itself is located downtown between Wellington and Talbot streets.

Matt Janes, museum board vice president, said the sale will help the museum with capital costs, while at the same time help preserve St. Thomas’s rail history.

“It’s an important first step for the museum to start the process of restoring the building. And in addition to that we think it’s a really good community aspect too because the housing that will be built here is really needed in the city.”

In an unrelated development, the Minstry of Transportation (MTO) has released lands along Highway 3 east of St. Thomas, that had been set aside decades ago for a bypass route, which never did come to pass.

Elgin County Warden Tom Marks said this opens the door for development opportunities that could not happen while the land was being held by the MTO.

“The corridor between St. Thomas and Aylmer. Obviously the airport’s there, another little hidden gem. You’ve got good roads, you’ve got a labour force close by. It’s got all the services. If you’re an industry or commercial, why wouldn’t you look there.”