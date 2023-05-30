New diagnostic machine for GI health now live at Windsor Regional Hospital

A new diagnostic and treatment machine integral to the diagnosis and management of a variety of gastrointestinal cancers is now live at Windsor Regional Hospital.

The new state of the art Endoscopic Ultrasound Machine (EUS) was unveiled by hospital staff in February and is now ready for patients.

Hospital officials say the machine combines a high-frequency, ultrasound probe with an endoscope to examine the wall of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract, rectum, pancreas and other areas.

The machine is an important part of the management of various GI cancers and patients do not need to have major surgery for tissue biopsy.

“This is an exciting time for us, as we finally come to a point where we have an Endoscopic Ultrasound machine,” Dr. Sabeena Misra, gastroenterologist, said in a news release. “This will help reduce stress and anxiety for the patient, help improve diagnosis and improve patient outcomes.”

Before having the EUS machine, patients within the Erie St. Clair LHIN area were referred to London Health Sciences for procedures which officials say usually take about 30 minutes.

“More than 100 Windsor/Essex residents underwent EUS procedures outside the Erie St. Clair LHIN in 2020, because the procedure was not offered locally,” gastroenterologist Dr. Ben Mousa said.

Hospital officials estimate two to three ESU cases/week or 140 annually from the area can now be performed at WRH.

The purchase of the ESU was supported with fundraising throughout 2022 through the hospital foundation’s annual “Sail into Summer” event at the Windsor Yacht Club.