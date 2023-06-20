New digital campaign aims to attract American visitors to Windsor-Essex this summer
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has partnered with the province to launch a new digital campaign to entice our closest American neighbours to take a trip across the border.
“They put together a $2 million campaign. We bought into this campaign at $75,000 and they matched us dollar for dollar. We're running a targeted digital campaign in Michigan and northern Ohio,” said TWEPI CEO Gordon Orr.
The campaign works by marketing the top attractions in Windsor-Essex to Americans.
“We're focusing on some of our iconic stuff here. Certainly J.P. Wiser’s, Caesars, Windsor’s waterfront, cycling, Windsor pizza, and our wineries of course,” said Orr.
TWEPI will get a clearer picture of the success of its campaign once the summer season wraps up, but early results show U.S. visitation to its website is up 26% this year.
“Right now we're getting the most traction out of both Cleveland and Detroit,” Orr said. “We've already seen over a quarter of a million views on this customized microsite that has itineraries and blogs.”
-
Sask. offensive lineman Noah Zerr signed by Hamilton Tiger-CatsNational offensive lineman Noah Zerr has signed on with the Hamilton Tiger Cats, according to a recent announcement from the CFL eastern team.
-
Crash in Oakville, Ont. leaves motorcyclist deadA motorcyclist has died following a collision in Oakville on Wednesday morning.
-
From a dance to a lifetime: Midland, Ont. couple celebrates 65 years of marriageThis Midland couple first said 'I do' in 1958, and is celebrating 65 years of marriage surrounded by loved ones.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.