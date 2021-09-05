New disc golf course opens in the Sault

A new disc golf course has opened in Sault Ste. Marie, the third in the area.

The nine-hole course located at Pointe Des Chenes opened earlier this week, in an effort to capitalize on a local boom in the sport.

"We've seen membership more than triple over the last year," said Chad Ingram, Sault Disc Golf Association president. "Having a property like this, that we just utilize what was available currently, but with such a huge room for expansion, we couldn't be more excited with what we landed on."

Ingram said the course offers more of a challenge to seasoned players than others already in the city.

"When you come out here and play, you kind of get a little bit of beach feeling and then you kind of get a little bit of woods feeling," he said. "It's cool to see how the terrain was used for this."

The course was developed in partnership with the City of Sault Ste. Marie, which said it's also seen an increase in usage at its other courses.

"We've had great success at the facility at Penhorwood Park, good utilization," said Brent Lamming, director of community services. "With this other attribute here, a new amenity at the beach, it gives you something else to do while people are there."

The association added it's looking to host its first tournament at the new course, on Sept. 11.