New documentary sheds light on local opioid crisis

A new film that focuses on the struggle unhoused people face will be screened in London, Ont. next month. Safe tells the stories of several individuals who are using Indwell to turn their lives around.

Filmmaker John Butler, born and raised in Toronto, but now based in Nova Scotia, has worked with vulnerable people his entire life. When Indwell approached him to do some videos for a virtual event, the inspiration for something larger came to mind.

“That was what started this whole thing, but when I was interviewing the tenants at Indwell, I was like, 'These stories don't belong in a promotional piece they belong in a in a film where there's dignity and there's respect,'” he said.

Indwell is a charitable organization that creates affordable housing communities that support people who are vulnerable.

“I think that the movie offers a realistic, but very hopeful view of this issue of homelessness affordable housing, supportive housing, and the opioid crisis,” said Julie Ryan, Indwell’s community engagement coordinator.

Butler interviewed tenants at Indwell locations across southern Ontario. Those interviews touch on addiction, and many other challenges unhoused people face getting off the street.

“A few of the tenants referred to their space as a safe space — a place they can come home and they can relax and then they are free of judgement, and they’re free of people hollering at them from their cars. The diginity factor is huge, but it’s safe,” added Butler.

There are a growing number of vulnerable people with the current housing and opioid crisis, which according to Ryan is why the film’s message is so powerful.

“I think it's very important for people to continue the conversation about homelessness and the lack of affordable housing in our community and I think [this] film gives us a really nice way to talk about those issues and to share that experience and to hear from people who are experiencing these challenges in their own lives,” added Ryan.

Safe will be screened on March 6 at Highland Cinema and other cities across southern Ontario in the coming weeks.

On Feb. 28, Indwell will also have the grand opening of its newest housing project Embassy Commons on Dundas.

A link with details on how interested people can attend both of those events can be found on the Indwell website.