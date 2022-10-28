New docuseries explores mysterious disappearance of Acadia University student 30 years later

A new docuseries is exploring the mystery of an Acadia University student who vanished without a trace 30 years ago.

The investigative five-part documentary "Missing Kenley" dives deep into the disappearance of Kenley Matheson.

"He was just my big brother and the one person I thought would be by my side through my entire life," said Kayrene Willis, Kenley's sister.

Ron Lamothe, the director of the documentary, says Kenley's disappearance happened on Sept. 21, 1992, however he admits, that date depends on who you follow or subscribe to, as there are many theories. Theories that the new series digs deep into.

"It traces every one of the theories as to what happened to him back in September of 1992, as best I could, and then it also tries to capture the memory of Kenley, those who are missing Kenley still, and who he was and what his life was like," said Lamothe.

Lamothe put his heart and soul into the case for over a decade.

"It's been quite a journey as you can imagine, over 10 years, and it's had its ups and down and various obstacles that I had to surmount, but it had some really amazing moments too," he said.

One of those amazing moments involved a huge development that took place five years ago.

"A 24-year-old family secret came forward with a new person of interest. The biggest break in the case in its history," said Lamothe.

Kenley's sister says the family is thrilled to shine a spotlight on her brother in their hope for justice.

"We feel so grateful to Ron," she said. "I mean, we feel like the luckiest people in the world that he made a documentary about Kenley."

Since the release of the series last month, Willis says her and her family feel closer to the truth than ever before.

"The aftermath has also been quite interesting as well. So, for anyone following the story who has seen it, the developments since the film coming out have been quite astounding as well," said Willis.

"It's our belief that Kenley's remains can be returned to his parents in Cape Breton because we believe we know where his remains are," said Lamothe. "So, that would be one of the next steps moving forward is to locate them."

New developments are being documented on the "Missing Kenley" Twitter account. Anyone with information is urged to come forward.

"Missing Kenley" is available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and several other streaming platforms, which are all listed on the "Missing Kenley" website.