New dove pins created to help raise funds for Windsor-Essex Hospice

There’s a new charity initiative at the local Hospice, with funds raised staying in Windsor and Essex County.

“Hospice Dove pins” were designed and manufactured locally with Ground Effects Limited and Mega Mould International.

The pins were created at no cost to Hospice.

Hospice volunteers will be at 15 locations across the region this weekend including Metro, Rexall, Shoppers Drug Mart, Home Hardware, Sobeys and Zehrs.

Half of the organization’s operating costs are derived from fundraising efforts like this one, and its annual face-to-face campaign.

