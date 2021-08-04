New drawings offer glimpse of proposed event centre
Calgarians got a glimpse of the vision for the new event centre Wednesday, when new renderings were released as part of the development application submitted to the city.
The Calgary design firm DIALOG said the intent of the design is to create what they call an 'urban magnet', an anchor that helps energize a new culture and entertainment district in Calgary.
The renderings featured exterior shots of the proposed arena, depicting it as a rectangular-shaped structure with several curves in a ribbon pattern. There are also pedestrian plazas at the northwest and southwest entry gates.
All of it is being designed, the proposal said, with two things in mind: one, to create an atmosphere at Flames games so overwhelming that visiting teams will feel as if they are starting each game two goals down; and secondly, to create a configuration in the arena that will maximize optimal sight lines for concerts.
The application is under review, with a hearing expected later this fall.
More renderings of the new Calgary Event Centre! #yyccc #CofRed #NHLFlames #Calgary #yyc #Onward pic.twitter.com/XGpjzw3rTy— Jeff Davison (@JeffDavisonYYC) August 4, 2021
