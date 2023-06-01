New Dresden, Ont. subdivision shaping up, to include parks and squash court

A new 41-unit subdivision in Chatham-Kent is coming together on the edge of Dresden.

A ribbon cutting event to celebrate the opening of the “Rolling Acres” subdivision is scheduled for Friday morning with local dignitaries expected.

“We are going all in,” exclaimed DeMall Group president Dave Depencier.

“We believe in the town, we believe in the community. We want our schools to stay open. We want our arenas to thrive, our downtown to thrive, and our businesses and all of our community events to be very active.”

Depencier said people from across Ontario have already moved to or expressed interest in the first handful of homes, with 10 already complete and more on the way in the next couple years.

“We are creating what I believe is very unique, affordable housing. Getting a lot of bang for your buck,” Depencier said. “I feel this is like a custom spec. So you're getting a lot more for your money and something that you can be very, very proud of and start your family here or retire here.”

According to Depencier, prices start around $495,000 with a mix of 2-3 bedroom semis available along with some single family dwellings.

“I want to make these homes extra special,” he said. “Even though they're spec homes which are more affordable. There's little touches we can do to these houses to make them very unique and more custom.”

According to Depencier, the land for the new subdivision was carefully selected by the DeMall Group with 20 more acres recently purchased for the next phase of the development, with an overall 10-year plan projected.

“We believe in what we're doing here and we're going to expand in the future as well and we're going for it,” he said.

“We need 1.5 million new homes in Ontario in the next 10 years, and we want to be a piece of that pie. And by doing what we're doing here, now we're putting full belief that we want people to move here yes, we're a small town as part of Chatham-Kent, but we have a lot to offer.”

Depencier told CTV News the new subdivision will include parks, walking trails, pavilions with unique landscaping and pickle ball courts. He also noted there will be two outdoor squash courts.

“There's only two of those courts in North America and the third one is going to be in Dresden,” he said. “So I'm so excited to see this all come together.”

“It just shows that we want to be different. We want to be creative, and we want to create something special that when you think of Dresden you're going to think of the housing that we have in the town that we have and the businesses that we have, and make people want to move here.”

Municipal officials are eager to see progress continue, noting new housing is “desperately” needed in Chatham-Kent.

“Chatham-Kent is the fastest growing community in Canada and Dresden is part of the reason,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff, pointing to U-Haul’s recent ranking putting Chatham-Kent at the top of the list of fastest growing communities.

“It's a great town. It's a few thousand people but it gives you that feel you're close enough. If you want the bigger city of Chatham you're within a 15 minute drive, you can be there with all the amenities.”

Canniff suggested the municipality moves forward with careful consideration when farmland is developed into new housing.

“There's been 10 or 12 apartment buildings proposed or are being built in Chatham-Kent now, when previously, there wasn't any. We're also trying to infill as much as we can in the areas within the urban areas. So we are always cognizant of that here in Chatham-Kent,” he said.

“Rolling Acres fits perfectly with what we want to do in Chatham-Kent. It's a new subdivision. It's affordable.”

“I've seen the plans. They're pretty exciting.”