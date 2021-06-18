New drop off and storage locations for June 27th Miracle

The City of Windsor has announced new drop off location for donated items for this year’s June 27th Miracle fundraiser.

Food donations can be dropped of at Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex (1168 Drouillard Rd.), Optimist Community Centre (1075 Ypres Ave.) or the Malden Park Visitor Centre parking lot (4200 Malden Road).

During last year’s fundraiser 10,000 volunteers fanned out across Windsor-Essex collecting more than two million pounds of food donations which was stored and sorted at the WFCU Centre.

“The impact of the last year’s Miracle can’t be overstated. As the stocks of our local food banks were raised, so was the feeling of community pride, connection, and hope, says Mayor Drew Dilkens.

This year, the WFCU is being used as a mass vaccination site. Organizers had to look for alternative locations.

City of Windsor staff and volunteers will coordinate drive-thru drop areas and sort food throughout the day.

This year, local food banks and all organizations that would like to receive donations are being asked to register at june27miracle.ca.

Any organizations or businesses that can provide storage spaces are being asked to reach out directly to Matt Hernandez at essexcountymiracle@gmail.com.

"In times of great struggle, a community's character shines through. The Miracle gives us an opportunity to selflessly give what we can to help our neighbours in need,” says Matt Hernandez, Organizer with June 27th Miracle. “We know what is possible when everyone gives what they can.”