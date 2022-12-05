New east Regina fire station expected to open by 2026
The City of Regina purchased a vacant lot in east Regina for the development of a new fire station, expected to be complete by 2026.
The two-acre lot is located at the corner of Chuka Boulevard and Primrose Green Drive in the Greens on Gardiner.
Regina Fire and Protective Services said it chose the area due to its quick access to the surrounding area and Victoria Avenue East, in a news release Monday.
Planning, development and resourcing is scheduled to take place in 2023 and 2024, with construction beginning in 2025.
The development of Fire Station No. 8 was included in the city’s Fire Master Plan, which was approved in 2021.
“One of our focuses with Fire Station No. 8 is to bring value to the neighbourhood we will be situated in, as we do in all areas of Regina,” said Fire Chief Layne Jackson. “In addition to providing emergency response, a fire station is a community hub in a lot of ways.”
This will be the first fire station constructed in Regina since 2010.
-
N.B. engineers, students gather to honour victims of Polytechnique shootingIt’s been 33 years since a tragic shooting at a Montreal engineering school left 14 students dead. Tuesday, thousands of Canadians are coming together to observe one of the darkest days in the country’s history.
-
Guelph police looking for owner of knitted coat worn by alleged home intruderA 45-year-old Guelph man has been arrested after an elderly woman was confronted by an armed intruder in her home Monday evening.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-