The Edmonton Police Service is recruiting people for an advisory council to help it address the inequities and barriers of Indigenous people and to implement systemic changes to policing in the city.

Indigenous people who have experience in human rights and anti-racism work are being asked to apply to join the Nîsohkamâkewin Council.

The council, which replaces the Indigenous Liaison Committee, will help EPS implement recommendations made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

“These recommendations are taken from a national context, and the council will help apply a localized understanding of how these recommendations will aid Indigenous-police relations within Edmonton,” EPS Indigenous equity advisor Andrea Levey said a written release.

The council, which will have 16 members, aims to have diverse voices and perspectives.

“It is imperative to have Indigenous voices in the process of making decisions regarding Indigenous people in any capacity,” Christie Pace with Bent Arrow said. “The council will keep the Edmonton police accountable to the recommendations that make the most sense for our people, and it will also help us build and maintain relationships that are crucial to policing Indigenous people and the community as a whole.”

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 31, 2021. EPS is currently looking to add six to eight new members. All applications will be reviewed by an Indigenous panel.

EPS now recruiting for new Nîsohkamâkewin Council: The Edmonton Police Service is forming a new Indigenous advisory council and is seeking community members to work together on systemic changes to policing. ‘Nîsohkamâkewin’ is Cree for ‘the act of… https://t.co/Oxj19xAekw pic.twitter.com/roySgLQuoj