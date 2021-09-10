New Edmonton rec centre result of city-school collaboration
An Edmonton high school has partnered with the city to create a new southwest recreation facility that will be used by students and the public.
The Dr. Anne Anderson Community Centre boasts three gymnasiums, a fitness centre, and artificial turf designed for training. The new facility also includes meeting and program rooms, as well as a running track.
Brad Badger, director of community events in the city's rec facilities department, said the city’s partnership with Edmonton Public Schools is what made the extension of the Dr. Anne Anderson High School possible.
“I think this really could be a springboard to basically giving recreation amenities to areas that are either emerging or it’s going to be a long time before the city can build a rec centre,”said Badger. “This gives recreation opportunities far in advance of that.”
Edmonton city council contributed $5.5 million toward the project.
According to Badger, most amenities at the facility will be open to the public, while some programs will be solely for school students.
The recreation centre is located in Heritage Valley at 11810 35 Ave. in southwest Edmonton.
-
Housing prices in this Ontario city are absolutely boomingPeople selling homes in one Ontario city are scoring big as housing prices surge.
-
Voters frustrated by long lines, wait times at Waterloo Region advance polling stationsIf you're looking to vote at an advanced polling station this weekend, you might want to book more time than you think to cast your ballot.
-
'Skill level looks great': Lethbridge Hurricanes back on the ice for training campLethbridge hockey fans are one step closer to being able to cheer on their hometown Hurricanes and the ENMAX Centre, as well as the team couldn't be more excited.
-
The Most Beautiful Art Tour in Alberta begins this weekendThis September 10th - 12th, visitors are invited to get a look behind the studio doors of some of southern Alberta’s most celebrated artists, who have turned the Cowboy Trail into a beehive of creative lives.
-
SIU terminates investigation into London man’s facial injuriesThe Special Investigations Unit has determined a man who suffered facial injuries while fleeing London police 'was solely responsible for his injuries.'
-
Bring your own pencil: Advance polls open in Simcoe Muskoka with new safety measuresMany voters in Barrie took the first opportunity to cast their ballot, with long lines forming outside polling stations Friday as advanced voting got underway.
-
'This about maintaining a safe workplace,' Barrie mayor supports disciplinary action for unvaccinated staffOne day after the City of Barrie announced its staff must be vaccinated by Sept. 20, its mayor says it is following the example set by many large Canadian employers doing their part in the fight against COVID-19.
-
'Our bride doesn't have a wedding dress': Local brides left hanging after closure of bridal shopIf planning a wedding during a pandemic wasn’t stressful enough, imagine not having a dress for your big day.
-
Island Lake Health and Healing Centre opens doors of new facilityA new Indigenous health and healing centre is now open in Winnipeg.