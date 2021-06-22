New Edmonton school to be named for Joey Moss

A new school in southwest Edmonton will be named after late local sports legend Joey Moss, Edmonton Public Schools announced Tuesday.

The decision to name a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school after Moss was made earlier in the day at the by the board of trustees.

“It is an honour to name one of our schools after such an excellent role model for our students,” said Trisha Estabrooks with EPSB.

"Joey has left a profound legacy in the hearts and minds of many Edmontonians and through this school naming, that legacy will continue to live on for generations."

The school board also shared a statement from the Moss family saying it is "overjoyed" at the new school's name.

"For those who knew Joey, they would say he opened their eyes to acceptance, diversity and inclusiveness. Joey never judged or bullied, and only wanted to love, learn and smile," the family statement reads.

"The Joey Moss School will be an excellent opportunity to instill these qualities in our youth at a young age."

The new school is set to open in the fall of 2022.

Moss captured Edmonton’s heart as the locker room attendant for the city's pro hockey and football teams for decades.

He was inducted into the Alberta Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

Moss died last October at the age of 57.​