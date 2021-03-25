New education and childcare facility in Espanola to open in September

A new education and childcare facility in Espanola will open in September, the groups behind the project announced Thursday.

Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon, the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board and Our Children, Our Future said the building will open in time for the start of the upcoming school year.

"The new joint facility, located on Church and Mead streets in Espanola, will house École catholique La Renaissance, Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School, and Our Children, Our Future Daycare/Garderie Nos Enfants, Notre Avenir," the groups said in a news release.

Construction and final preparation of the new facility were delayed in part by the government’s recent decision to move the Sudbury and Espanola districts into lockdown. The original plan was to open April 19, but COVID has meant that is no longer feasible.

"As a result, all three organizations have agreed it would be prudent to align the building’s opening with the start of the new school year in September 2021," the release said.

The revised opening will allow for furnishings to be moved from their current facilities during the summer, with limited interruption to classroom instruction and day care activities. Between mid-March and the start of the 2021-2022 school year, finishing touches will be added to the facility. Additionally, local authorities will have the opportunity to complete all necessary inspections.

"This new opening date will also ensure the health and safety of children, families and employees, who will have no exposure to the essential workers and visitors required to be on site over the next three months," the release said.

Additional information about next steps will be communicated to families in the weeks ahead.