New elementary school in Alliston to welcome students next week

A new elementary school in Alliston will welcome new students through its doors next week for the first time.

Simcoe-Grey MPP Brian Saunderson announced crews completed construction on St. Cecilia Catholic School on Willoughby Way in time for the start of a new school year.

"The completion of the new St. Cecilia Catholic School is exciting news for our community as we continue to support new, modern schools for students in Alliston," said Saunderson. "This investment will ensure families and students have access to a quality learning environment in the years ahead."

The new school is part of Ontario's $26.6 billion investment in education.

The Catholic elementary school will have room for 470 students, plus three childcare rooms and 49 new childcare spaces.

Students and staff will be pulled from Monsignor J.E. Ronan Catholic School and St. Paul's Catholic School to fill the Alliston school.

According to the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board's website, students return to school on Wed., Sept. 7.

Public school students return on Tues., Sept. 6.