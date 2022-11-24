New emergency overnight shelter opening in Dartmouth next month
A new emergency shelter for people experiencing homelessness is set to open in Dartmouth, N.S., next month.
Funding for the shelter is coming from the Nova Scotia government. Christ Church and 902 Man Up, a non-profit volunteer organization, are partnering up to run the facility.
The province says the shelter, which will open at 61 Dundas St. in early December, will provide 20 beds for men and operate as an evening and overnight shelter only.
The province held a community consultation session on Sunday. In response to concerns raised at the session, the new shelter will:
- have perimeter security
- set closing hours
- provide contact information for community members
The new Dartmouth shelter is in addition to another emergency overnight shelter that opened on North Park Street in Halifax last month.
Initially, the Halifax shelter provided 25 beds for all genders, and replaced the temporary shelter at the Brunswick Street Mission. The location now has 25 assigned beds and 15 emergency overnight beds, for a total of 40 beds.
According to the Homeless Hub, there are almost 600 people experiencing homelessness in the Halifax area.
