New entrepreneur project aimed at BIPOC and women business owners

TechAlliance of Southwestern Ontario and Fanshawe College Corporate Training Solutions have partnered to deliver a first-ever founder-focused experience supporting 60 Black, Indigenous, People of Colour (BIPOC) and women entrepreneurs.

The goal is for the entrepreneurs to gain the knowledge required to develop their business during disruptive times alongside experts in the innovation economy.

“We seek to support 60 entrepreneurs who are Black, Indigenous and women-led in growing their dreams, innovating for the future and bringing world changing ideas,” says Christina Fox, CEO of TechAlliance.

“When we invest in programming that tackles barriers to entry for equity-seeking groups, we can improve employment prospects for underrepresented communities in Ontario, while simultaneously addressing the gaps within the Canadian innovation landscape.”

Elevate Entrepreneurship, a no-cost micro-certification and incubator, will be instructed by seasoned entrepreneurs and subject matter experts who share their lived experiences.

“I think Elevate Entrepreneurship is going to be a great program because it's going to help them build, scale and grow their business. And they're going to get guidance from people that look like them,” says Derrick Berney from Black Entrepreneurship Program.

This five-week micro-certification and incubator will prepare founders to manage startup challenges, learn finance fundamentals and define their growth goals with experienced faculty and advisors.

“This will be available at no cost to participants, so it's really accessible and we use our best practices at Fanshawe in the development of this and actually upon completion of the program individuals will be given a digital badges recognition from Fanshawe through an e-certificate because it is designated as a micro-certification,” explains Candace Miller, senior manager of Strategic Initiatives & Business Development at Fanshawe.

TechAlliance worked to establish the program in tandem with accomplished partners equally as dedicated to enabling innovation and economic prosperity and eliminating barriers for equity-seeking founders including:

Women in Communications in Technology

Nokee Kwe

Black Entrepreneurship Program

