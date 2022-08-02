New evaluation boosts Detour Lake Mine gold reserves by 38%

A new estimate of gold reserves at Detour Lake Mine is expected to extend the mine's life by 10 years, Agnico Eagle Mines reported in its second quarter results.

"A recently completed technical evaluation shows increased mineral reserves, a more robust mine plan and potential for exploration and production upside," the company said in a statement.

"Among other things, the new technical evaluation lowers the mine plan's risk, extends expected mine life by 10 years to 2052 (and) increases gold reserves by 38 per cent."

That means the company now estimates gold reserves to be roughly 20.4 million ounces, and will allow them to increase production in 2032 to 2042 by 1.8 million ounces.

And exploration of the area indicates there are likely more deposits to be found. The mine is located about 300 kilometres northeast of Timmins.

"The Detour Lake mine continues to have strong exploration upside primarily to the west and at depth, suggesting potential for an underground mine and extensions to the current open pits," the company said.

"The company is assessing the potential for Detour Lake to increase production to one million ounces or more per year. The company expects to have an initial assessment on this potential completed in late 2023."