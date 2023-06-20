iHeartRadio

New event being launched in LaSalle


(Source: Town of LaSalle/Facebook)

The Town of LaSalle has launched a new festival called ‘Last call before fall.’

It replaces the former craft beer festival, which traditionally took place over the thanksgiving weekend

Organizers told AM800 News they wanted to try something new after a couple years of rough weather.

The new event will take place the weekend after Labour Day at the event centre on front road and will feature local wineries and breweries as well as local food vendors and live entertainment. 

