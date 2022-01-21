New Executive Director hired at Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County

The Multicultural Council of Windsor and Essex County will have a new executive director later this year.

Fred Francis will succeed Kathleen Thomas who is retiring after 30 years with the agency.

“We are grateful for the dedication, compassion, and visionary leadership shown by Kathleen Thomas throughout her three decades with the organization and her commitment to continue supporting the MCC through this transition.” said Allison Johnson, President of the MCC Board of Directors.

“The Board is excited to work closely with Mr. Francis as we embrace our vision of being an innovative leader in facilitating the development of an inclusive and welcoming community.”

Francis began his career with MCC in 2007, shortly after leaving graduate school.

“I think I’ve held every single position at the Multicultural Council from front-line worker to Manager to Director and now Executive Director so I kind of see it at all different levels,” says Francis.

After learning for the private sector, Francis returned to the MCC in 2018, as Director of Programs and Development.

He hopes to continue to navigate the group through the COVID-19 pandemic, with continued focus on digital service.

“You know we still have our work cut out for us with respect to anti racism and helping to fight the battle against discrimination and bigotry because that’s the only way to create a welcoming community for all. A community where it’s an equal playing field for everybody.”

The 41-year-old will move into his new role April 1.