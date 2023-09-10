New exhibit explores Orillia's policing history

The doors are opening on a new exhibit in Orillia that aims to showcase how some things are better kept locked tight.

The Orillia Museum of Art and History is opening up the historic jail cells of the Sir Sam Steele Memorial building to share stories of the building and its former Orillia Police Service occupants.

The exhibit was the idea of Georgian College Student Amy Henderson, who interned with the museum this year.

"People should know that we had our own police service," Henderson said. "They're our neighbours, our friends, and I've been meeting with them, their family. They're incredible people, and I feel like their stories should be told."

The exhibit will operate from 11 a.m. to 4. p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and will extend its hours on Thursdays through 7 p.m.