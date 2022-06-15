New exhibit immerses you in Claude Monet's paintings

If you’re a lover of Claude Monet’s art, or if you’re just looking for a unique experience, an immersive exhibit will take you into the painter’s artwork.

‘Imagine Monet: The Immersive Experience,’ opens in Ottawa on Thursday at the EY Center.

From the moment you enter the exhibit, it’s Monet everywhere; wall to wall — or screen to screen, his artwork surrounds you.

“You can see them so large; you can walk through the paintings, you can touch the paintings,” Annabelle Mauger, the show’s co-creator told CTV News Ottawa during a media preview on Wednesday. “It’s probably the best way to be close to the painting, to be immersed.”

Two hundred paintings are displayed on 17 large screens using 40 projectors. Assistant director Nicolas Babillon said that’s a combined 18-million pixels.

“I like it when it (starts) from dark and there is some motion design; and to get fully immersive, you don’t know where you are,” Babillon said.

For Mauger, it’s a chance to bring a part of her childhood to Canada.

“It is also something very personal for me because what Monet was painting is Normandy, where I was born,” she says.

The show runs June 16 to August 14, closed Mondays and Canada Day. Regular tickets start at $31 and family packages are from $107.