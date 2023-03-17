New extortion scam in B.C. targeting youth, CAFC says

Parents are being warned of a possible new extortion scam targeting youth in B.C.

In a tweet on Friday, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre says it received a report of a scam in which the suspect sends a text message claiming to be from the Fraser Health Child Abuse and Neglect — Maple Ridge Services.

"The suspect says they've received multiple reports of child abuse and need to talk to the parent involved," the tweet reads. "They threaten that if the youth doesn't share the number, they'll come to their house and take their family to the police."

Anyone who receives this message is asked to contact their local police and report it to the CAFC.

