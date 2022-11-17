New faces join Mayors' Council for 1st meeting since civic elections in B.C.
The Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation is meeting Thursday for the first time since civic elections in British Columbia.
The group will determine what the region’s transit priorities for Metro Vancouver will be for the next four years, with a number of major projects currently underway.
At the top of the agenda will be the election of a new chair and vice-chair of the council.
There will be lots of new faces at the inaugural meeting, including mayors Brenda Locke of Surrey and Ken Sim of Vancouver.
They will be among the new members taking part in Thursday’s swearing in ceremony.
Afterwards, the council will pick its new leaders and TransLink Board appointee.
The meeting will also include a presentation from Indigenous representatives and a report from TransLink management.
Thursday’s meeting comes as the region tackles several major transit projects including the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain expansion and the Broadway extension in Vancouver.
The Mayors’ Council usually meets once per month.
Its role is crucial in approving long term transportation plans.
