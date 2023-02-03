New family-friendly gym opens in Barrie
A new family-friendly gym opened in Barrie.
Parents with babies and toddlers in tow can now take an exercise class and not pay for a babysitter.
"In most gyms, you can't bring your kids, or you have to leave them in daycare that you have to pay for," said the new Stronger Together's co-owner Judith Dell'Anno.
"We want to expose children to health and fitness from an early age."
With partner Kelly O'Leary, they formed Stronger Together in Barrie's south end that offers Baby and Me classes, as well as a Squats, Tots and Coffee Class last October.
The idea came from her own experience, said Dell'Anno, a mother of three.
"We wanted parents to have a safe place to go with their children," she said.
"We offer so many different classes; most are child friendly. Some are kids only and some adults only because, let's face it, everyone needs a little me time," she said.
-
Law Society of Ontario files court application to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode HallThe Law Society of Ontario has filed an application with the Superior Court of Justice seeking to stop Metrolinx from axing trees at Osgoode Hall.
-
Tri-Cities mayors concerned about new YVR arrivals flight path over their communitiesThe mayors of Port Coquitlam and Port Moody want Nav Canada — the organization that creates flight paths for airports across the country — to pause its plans for a new YVR arrivals route that will direct many large airplanes over their communities.
-
Power utilities prepare for peak demand as extreme cold moves inPower utilities across the Maritimes are preparing for peak demand as extreme cold moves through the region.
-
'Just absolute scum of the earth': Family upset after senior with dementia defrauded by someone posing as care workerSeventy-nine-year-old William Herbert thought the woman coming to see him was a nurse who needed to do bloodwork. But instead of helping him, it’s alleged she stole from him.
-
-
Serial tire slasher flattens 21 tires in northeast Calgary neighbourhoodPolice are investigating a series of tire slashing incidents in northeast Calgary.
-
Seafood processing plant in N.B. destroyed following explosion, fire; 2 workers injuredA seafood processing plant in Portage, N.B., has been completely destroyed following a major fire Friday afternoon.
-
Kitchener Rangers host their Highway 7 rivals at the AudThe Kitchener Rangers faced off against the Guelph Storm Friday night at the Aud.
-