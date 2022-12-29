New family-friendly restaurant takes over former Red Robin in south Edmonton

A new Edmonton eatery is hoping to build on the legacy of the building's previous tenants.

The Varsity, a new family-friendly restaurant, opened Thursday in the old Red Robin building along 106 Street in south Edmonton.

It's a building that sparks memories for many Edmontonians, and Brandi Craner, the Varsity Restaurant's director of operations, said it's a legacy she and the team want to carry on.

"I believe in this building like there's no tomorrow, I believe in the concept that we've created," she said. "I want it to be big and bold and fantastic and [make] family memories."

The idea for the Varsity was inspired by Craner's own children and the struggle their family had to find places where they could all go for a sit down meal together.

With many restaurants closing their doors during the pandemic, she said there aren't many places where small children can go out to eat.

"We have a high-energy son, and he doesn't sit still, and he makes a mess, and he wiggles in his chair and he talks a lot and he'll entertain the tables around you," Craner said. "And there's not a lot of places we can go that do that."

The Red Robin closed permanently in 2019, and work began on the Varsity in August 2022. The location made a lot of sense for a similar concept, Craner said, with schools, shopping and housing all in the area.

And while the red is now orange and grey, one favorite from the previous tenants – unlimited french fry refills – is sticking around as "forever fries".

"I want it to be affordable for families. I want those families that can't get out often to get out more often," Craner said, adding that the team has tried to keep their burgers under $20.

The building has been divided into several sections, including a lounge for diners without kids in tow and a section for large groups.

"And we have a whole section on the other side where we'll try to keep our smaller children too, to give everybody that friendly dining and the ability to not have that wild child like I have bothering them," she said. "We're going to do what we can to make it comfortable for everyone."

Craner said The Varsity is planning to put money back into the local community through backpack programs, scholarships and bursaries. She did not have details on those initiatives yet, but said the restaurant will be working with local schools to help support parents and offering support to staff as well.

"We want to be able to be known not just for our burgers and fries, but for our community involvement," she said.