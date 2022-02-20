New 'Farmer Bob' trail loop opens in Hiawatha

A new, beginner-friendly trail loop for skiers and fat bikers has opened in the Hiawatha Highlands.

The new, 1.5-km 'Farmer Bob' loop gives riders and skiers a scenic and easygoing route around a portion of the Mockingbird Hill Pioneer farm, whose owner -- commonly known as Farmer Bob -- granted access to the Hiawatha Highlands to use.

"It's actually part of the Pinder system now, even though it's kind of a separate trail on its own, everybody is pretty happy with it," said Dave Thomlinson, head trail groomer.

"It's been extremely popular. I haven't heard a bad thing about it."

The trail was made with beginners in mind, in an attempt to garner more interest in the outdoor winter activities.

The president of the Sault Cycling Club said he's particularly excited, because similar trails were lacking in Sault Ste. Marie.

"If you're a beginner, you want to be on more relatively flat trails that are not to big to climb and not too scary to go down, so your options are very limited -- either you're on the sidewalks, which has its hazards, forget about the streets," said Mark Santana.

"Both for fatbiking and skiing, it's been a really nice addition and actually, it's beautiful -- absolutely beautiful – loop. It's got great forest in it, it's nice and wide, it's rolling, and it's quite nice."

Passes for the new trail and all Hiawatha Highlands trails can be purchased at the lodge or online.