New Farmers Market opening in Oro-Medonte

A new farmers market is opening Thursday in Oro-Medonte.

The Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce and Oro World's Fair have partnered for this project that runs every Thursday through October at the Oro Fairgrounds.

Executive Director of the Oro-Medonte Chamber of Commerce, Sylvia Stark, said the market features locally grown produce and farm products, baked goods, preserves, countless fresh foods, crafters, and artisans. The goal is to support local farmers and the community.

The special Canada Day Market runs from noon until 8 p.m.