New federal holiday will help Canadians 'understand that truth' of residential schools

Ottawa’s declaration of a new federal statutory holiday on Sept. 30 may only affect federally regulated industries, but Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand says it moves the needle in the right direction.

“When you look back at the history of residential schools, it's been 100-plus years and now it’s time to do things the right way,” Arcand told CTV News.

“It’s about speaking the truth before reconciliation and everyone needs to understand that truth, and while it’s tough to understand, you need to hear it to heal and move forward as a community.”

In June, Canada’s parliament passed legislation to make Sept. 30 a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

In a news release the Government of Canada said the day provides an opportunity for public servants to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools.

Arcand said while he appreciates the move by the federal government, before reconciliation can be achieved the truth needs to be shared.

He wants the history of residential schools to be introduced to the education curriculum, especially in provinces such as Saskatchewan, which had 20 residential schools.

“It has to be done in our education system so everyone can understand it.”

On Sept. 30, Arcand and the Saskatoon Tribal Council are hosting Every Child Matters – a community concert at SaskTel Centre featuring Gord Bamford, Charlie Major and George Canyon.

In Saskatchewan, the province said Sept. 30 is an important day for reflection, recognition and opportunity for all citizens to learn more about the dark legacy and history of residential schools.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Workplace Safety, on Sept. 30 the provincial government will unveil a permanent, public monument at Government House in Regina, honouring those who suffered and continue to experience the effects of residential schools.

“This monument is one step toward addressing the Calls to Action from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission; one of which was to request provincial governments create a publicly accessible and highly visible Residential Schools monument in each capital city across Canada,” said Gladys Wasylenchuk, executive director of communications for the ministry.

As for making the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation a provincial statutory holiday, Wasylenchuk said the province would need to amend the Saskatchewan Employment Act.

She said the process involves consultation with stakeholders, following by the drafting of a bill and a vote by the members of the Saskatchewan Legislature.

Do you have a story idea or news tip? Email us.