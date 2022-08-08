New film studio coming to the Sault
A Toronto area developer and film producer has some big plans for a historic building in downtown Sault Ste. Marie.
The building on East Street, which was once home to CTV’s operations in the city, will be turned into a film studio with productions to begin shooting there next year.
Justin Levine, who purchased the building last week, said it has always been his dream to own his own film studio. Levine said it will serve as a one-stop-shop for the local film industry, with production, shooting, editing, props, catering, etc., all under one roof.
He said there will also be a living space for out-of-town performers and crew.
Trish Rainone and Rebeka Herron, owners of local film production company 180 Sisterhood Productions, is partnering with Levine in the venture.
They say it will be a job creator, with three feature film projects are slated to being production at the new studio next spring.
