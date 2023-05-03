New fire chief appointed in Leamington

The Municipality of Leamington has appointed a new fire chief — entering a temporary shared services agreement with Lakeshore.

Officials with the Municipality of Leamington announced Wednesday that Don Williamson will take on the new interim role of Chief of Fire for Leamington while continuing to serve as Lakeshore’s fire chief for the time being.

“We are very appreciative to Lakeshore Council and to Chief Williamson for assuming the interim role of Fire Chief,” said Mayor Hilda MacDonald. “His extensive experience and dedication to the fire service make him an excellent choice to lead our department. It’s wonderful when neighbours can work together and share services for the benefit of both communities.”

Lakeshore council approved entering into the shared services agreement at its meeting Tuesday for a period of up to a four-month term. It is subject for extension with the agreement of both municipalities for additional time up to four months.

Officials say Williamson will offer oversight of Leamington’s fire services in the statutory role of Fire Chief, pending recommendations from the Municipality of Leamington’s Fire Master Plan, which is expected in early summer. Recommendations are expected to information the future recruitment process.

“In the fire service, we know that cooperation is critical to our shared success,” said Chief Williamson. “This agreement is another excellent opportunity to support our neighbours in Leamington and I look forward to joining their team throughout this transition period.”

Municipal officials say day-to-day operations will continue to be the responsibility of Leamington’s deputy chief and assistant deputy chief.

Williamson began his fire career in 1986 and joined the Municipality of Lakeshore in 2003 as the first fill-time deputy chief and was promoted to fire chief in 2005.

His educational background includes professional designations recognized by both the Ontario and Canadian Association of Fire Chiefs including Certified Municipal Manager, Fire Service Executive, Fire Suppression Professional, Emergency Management Professional and Fire Officer. He also holds National Fire Protection Association recognition as a certified firefighter, fire service training officer, fire inspector, fire investigator and public information officer.

Williamson’s appointment follows the departure of Leamington’s Fire Chief Andrew Baird.