New Fire Chief in Midland and Penetanguishene

The towns of Midland and Penetanguishene are welcoming a new fire chief to the helm.

Richard Renaud will begin his shared duties as Director of Emergency Services/Fire Chief on Jan. 23.

Chief Renaud brings over 30 years of public service experience to the town's shared municipal service, starting his career as a paramedic in 1989 and joining the fire service in 1995. With his background in career, composite, and volunteer fire services with front-line and management experience, he understands what is needed to provide quality emergency services to communities.

"On behalf of both municipalities, I would like to welcome Chief Renaud to Penetanguishene and Midland. We look forward to working with him, and I am confident that with his leadership, we will continue to deliver high-quality fire protection and emergency response services to our communities," said CAO Jeff Lees.

"I would like to take this opportunity once again to thank our former Chief, Paul Ryan, who retired on Dec. 31, 2022. Without the work ethic, dedication, and leadership that Retired Chief Ryan illustrated our shared fire service would not be where it is today," Lees said.

Chief Renaud has a bachelor's degree in Fire & Life Safety, an Executive Diploma in Municipal Management, Masters Certificate in Municipal Leadership, and an Executive Certificate in Fire Management.

He is also a certified and experienced Community Emergency Management Coordinator (CEMC), has taught mental health awareness programs, and has been part of crisis response and peer counselling teams his entire career.