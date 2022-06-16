New fishing platform opens at Heritage Park in Barrie
There’s something fishy going on at Heritage Park.
A large new community fishing location is being presented to the City of Barrie by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia, Rotary Club of Barrie and Kempenfelt Rotary Club on Thursday at 3 p.m.
The 24-foot by 40-foot fishing platform will be unveiled for residents and visitors to Barrie to use and enjoy. The platform has been in the works since 2018 and has been made possible by many community fundraising events such as the Barrie Fall Fishing Festival, Kids Fishing Day, and the Retro Fun Run and Walk.
Council approved the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia’s proposal to finance and construct an accessible fishing pier along Kempenfelt Bay’s shoreline within Heritage Park.
The platform will become the property of the City of Barrie, and its maintenance and future rehabilitation will be the city’s responsibility, along with some future fundraising efforts by the Rotary Club of Barrie-Huronia.
More than a dozen local landscaping, contracting and engineering firms were involved with the planning, building and design of the new fishing station.
