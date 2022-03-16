New food bank to be built in River John, N.S.

The Nova Scotia Government is spending more than $650,000 to build a new food bank in River John, N.S.

The Community Support Society of River John will operate the food bank, which will include an emergency food pantry, a community garden, greenhouses, and educational food literacy programs, according to a press release from the Nova Scotia government.

“These are challenging times for Nova Scotians, and we must ensure community resources like food banks are supported,” said Community Services Minister Karla MacFarlane, on behalf of Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism, and heritage.

The province says the facility will also be used by local groups including the 4-H Club, church groups, health services, and the River John Ladies Group.

“This funding demonstrates that we live in a province that cares about the most disadvantaged. It will help residents in and around the River John area to take care of each other and by doing so become even more resilient,” said John McKim, president of the Community Support Society of River John.

This is the first food bank in River John — the province says it will serve about 3,700 households.