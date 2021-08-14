New 'Fragments of Humanity' exhibition at the Timmins Museum showcases archaeological artifacts from Quebec

After the recent lockdown, the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre has reopened with a new exhibition called: 'Fragments of Humanity: Archaeology in Quebec.'

It's the first major bilingual exhibition entirely dedicated to the province's archaeology. All two-hundred pieces in the show were found during digs on more than ten-thousand sites throughout Quebec, and many of which are on public display for the first time.

"So there are different artifacts all solely found in Quebec over the last fifty years that they’ve discovered," said Monica Towsley, a program coordinator with the Timmins Museum: National Exhibition Centre.

She said it was created by Pointe-à-Callière, an archaeological and historical museum in Montreal, and it also features objects on loan from nearly a dozen other partners, including the City of Montréal, the City of Québec, Pointe-du-Buisson Québec Museum of Archaeology, the Avataq Cultural Institute, and Parks Canada.

“I think it’s pretty remarkable. You can spend a short amount of time here in the gallery and you know see artifacts from six thousand years ago to the turn of the century. You really get it all. It’s quite amazing actually,” said Paul Raiche, who’s a museum employee who appreciates learning about his heritage.

The items are arranged chronologically and thematically and divided into four categories entitled: An Age-Old History; A Land of Trade and Commerce; Stories of Everyday Life; and Sunken History featuring the ‘Empress of Ireland’ ocean liner.

“It’s a really famous ship that sunk where over a thousand people died much like Titanic and so we actually have one of the windows with a crack and it’s really, it’s an awesome sight to see," said Towsley.

It's free to see and Towsley said it gives people a chance to discover a diverse region of our country. She's also hoping Francophone students, especially, come to learn more about their heritage and culture.

The exhibition is on loan until Sept.26.