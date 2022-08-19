New Francophone community health centre will be constructed in Timmins

Ecole St. Charles will be demolished to make way for a new community health centre. Centre de Sante Communautaire de Timmins is currently operating out of the Timmins Square shopping mall.

Last year at this time, the idea of building a new centre was just a dream and officials involved with the project said the new centre will do more than just help local patients.

“This centre is contributing to providing health care for the community; it’s also contributing as a recruitment tool for the community and Centre Sante Communautaire de Timmins is working with its partners and surrounding areas to service all the orphan patients and to help recruit physicians in the North," Michelle Stevens, executive director of Centre Sante Communautaire de Timmins, told CTV News.

Stevens is hoping demolition of the former Ecole St. Charles will begin this fall and then construction on the new centre will begin next spring, with hopes of being open in 2025.

“We’ll be able to see more patients in one day as well; have more spaces for different treatments and different types of therapies," Josee Durepos, a registered nurse with Centre Sante Communautaire de Timmins, said.

Health services will not stop during the demolition and construction. They will continue at two locations; the current one at the mall and at the old office of the former long-time MPP Gilles Bisson.