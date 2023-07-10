New fraud charges against B.C. man convicted in U.S. Ponzi scheme, BCSC says

A B.C. man who was involved in a multi-million-dollar Ponzi scheme in Florida in the late 1990s is facing new fraud charges, according to the provincial securities regulator.

The B.C. Securities Commission announced Friday that Frederick Johnathon Nielsen, formerly known as Fred Gilliland, had been charged with three counts of fraud and two counts of breaching an order.

The allegations against Nielsen have not been proven in court, and the BCSC did not elaborate on their nature, other than to say they stem from actions Nielsen "allegedly took in 2018 and 2019."

Nielsen is scheduled to appear in Vancouver provincial court on Aug. 2 on the latest charges.

In 2017, he pleaded guilty to breaching a 2011 BCSC order that banned him from the province's financial markets for 25 years, the commission said in a news release.

For that offence, he was sentenced to six months in jail and ordered to pay $10,000 in restitution.

The 2011 order stemmed from a settlement agreement between the BCSC and Nielsen, in which Nielsen admitted to trading securities without being registered and hiring employees in B.C. to "cold call" U.S. residents and ask them to invest in a private company.

The agreement notes, as an aggravating factor, Nielsen's past participation in a Ponzi scheme.

"While residing in Florida in the late 1990s, Nielsen, then known as Gilliland, was involved in a Ponzi scheme throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, fraudulently soliciting more than $20 million from over 200 investors," the agreement reads.

After serving prison time in the U.S. for that offence, Nielsen moved to B.C. in 2008 and changed his name from Gilliland.