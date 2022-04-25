New fund aims to support Kitchener-Waterloo charities as fundraising approaches shift

Charitable organizations have become creative when it comes to fundraising, with many shifting the focus to smaller campaigns aimed at meeting specific needs.

The Essentials Fund was launched in March, on the first day of spring. It was born after Jane Arnold saw a series of requests on social media from various organizations looking for practical donations.

“I thought there’s just got to be a better way to help these organizations,” Arnold says.

The new fund’s co-leader Allyson Kroetsch notes many organizations get grants or donations for specific programs or services, but don’t have much money left for basic items their clients need.

“It could be toiletries, menstrual products, backpacks and bus tickets to get to doctor’s appointment, something like that,” Kroetsch says. “So the purpose of this fund is to raise money, get it out into the hands of the charities that are already supporting clients within our region, and ensure that they’ve got some money to provide those items on a case-by-case basis to their clients.” Arnold also says while people are often happy to donate items, organizations may not get exactly what they need, or the size might not be right, and they may also not have adequate storage space. That’s why they are focused on raising funds so charities can make their own purchases.

“It will give them the flexibility to go out and buy what they need, when they need it.”

The fund is accepting donations until April 30, through the Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation. More information on how registered charities can apply for grants will be coming in the following weeks, or those interested can contact either KWCF or Arnold and Kroetsch at essentialsfundWR@gmail.com.

The Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation says it has helped other organizations pivot during the pandemic.

As an example, Director of Philanthropy Dan Robert cites Toasty Toes, which originally collected socks for distribution to various agencies. Kitchener Waterloo Community Foundation helped them shift to raising funds during the pandemic.

Robert says that example also helped inspire The Essentials Fund. Robert says many people want to help the community but don’t know how to start, or are not sure if what they’re doing is making an impact.

“We are really on this mission to make it easy for people to do more good. So if you want to do good, we will find ways to help you be able to do that,” Robert says.

The United Way is another organization that has made changes to how it runs its campaigns. United Way Waterloo Region Communities CEO Joan Risk says GoFundMe and similar cause-based fundraisers have sparked the shift.

“We have had to change our tactics and we’re working really on cause-base funding, micro campaigns, helping where we really need the help instantly,” says Fisk.

Fisk says last summer, a campaign to raise money for children to attend summer camp brought in $87,000. The money was gathered and distributed all within an 18 day window.

Fisk adds the current focus is fundraising to help refugees.

