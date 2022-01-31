New funding partnership in place for Sudbury mental health housing

Canadian Mental Health Association Sudbury/Manitoulin has secured funding from the province to help support a long-time, privately owned home in Greater Sudbury called M.C. Residence.

Formally called the Soulliere Residential Home, it's the only one of its kind in the city and has 12 tenants living there with serious mental illness.

"We'll be able to assist more with the individuals who live there, to get them out more in the community and to follow their goals in what they would like to do," said Karen Henze, CMHA manager of community development and housing.

"Supportive housing is an essential service in our community … When people feel safe and supported in their homes, they can focus on other important aspects of their health and well-being."

Has seen people struggle

Melanie Laliberte is the owner of M.C. Residence, which has been in her family for the last three generations. She's seen the struggles of people living with mental illness.

"There's some all over Ontario but we're the only home in Sudbury, and (there's) definitely a need (with) rising mental health issues in our community for sure, it's a very good program and it's a shame there aren't very many more," Laliberte said.

She said she's hopeful more homes can be opened up like hers to fill the need in the city.

The provincial programming offering the funding, the Community Homes for Opportunity program, is working with staff and homeowners to offer meals, housing and 24-hour support services in a home setting.

It's being done through the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.