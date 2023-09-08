New garden at Sudbury Jail has meaning

Friday afternoon outside the Sudbury Jail, an Indigenous medicine wheel garden was unveiled.

It includes art to recognize and remember missing and murdered Indigenous women and children who never made it home from residential schools.

"Goes to connecting all sources of life together so from the sun to the moon and in between," said Bee Isaac, an artist who painted the artwork in the garden.

“A representation of ways we want to heal as a people. As well it's surrounded by the seven grandfather teachings so it just is bright colourful and I was just hoping it would be a place for people to heal from.”

An Indigenous client liaison who works at the Sudbury jail told CTV News the garden was a collaborative idea involving jail staff.

“All of that is my way of reconciliation to get that out and have people listen to my words and see what we do here at the Sudbury jail,” Keith Chapman, Indigenous client liaison.

“A lot of these individuals come in and they don't know their own culture.”

Officials said there are also medicinal plants in the garden and flags will be flown soon.