New gardening program aims to help fight food insecurity

A new gardening program is hoping to support the community through a vegetable seeding program.

The 'Seedit' program will aim to provide 2,000 families with $50 gift certificates to purchase fruit, vegetable plants, and seeds from 19 garden centres across the province.

The certificates can be redeemed locally at Scott's garden center and home hardware in Orillia and the ego's garden centre in Coldwater.

Once participants have grown their produce, they will be asked to pay it forward by donating a percentage to local food banks or anyone in need of fresh food.

"I think it's great that people will be growing these vegetables in their homes and then giving it back because these are tougher times, and it's just an excellent program," said Alex Scott, President of Scott's garden centre.

Organizers ask anyone participating to post pictures of their producer to social media with the hashtag #commonwellseedit.

"COVID-19 really the result of this program coming into fruition, and basically people are stuck at home and bored at home, so they can take advantage of this activity and keep busy, said Scott.

To find out more about the program, visit the seeditcommunity page on Facebook.