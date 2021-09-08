New genetic details in 2006 Durham Region cold case leads to release of victim sketch

Investigators are releasing a sketch of a woman whose body was discovered in Bowmanville, Ont. in 2006, saying that new genetic details have offered additional clues in the cold case.

The remains of the female victim were discovered in October of 2006 in a field near South Service and Holt Road. Investigators believe that while the deceased was found that year, she may have died anytime between 1980 and 2004.

According to Durham Regional Police, the woman is likely between 18 and 25 years old. While investigators originally believed the victim was either Caucasian or of Indigenous descent, new genetic genealogy—provided by the DNA Doe Project Inc.—suggests the victim is actually of African and South-East Asian descent.

Police say the victim had “prominent upper teeth” and there is evidence that she had nasal surgery.

“Originally found with the body was a woman’s digital Omni watch with a stainless-steel band which was sold exclusively at Consumers Distributing from 1981 to 1983,” police said in a news release issued Wednesday.

“Also found near the remains was a uniquely large, size 9½ gold ring with a garnet between two one-point diamonds on either side.”

The word “Burns” was stamped inside the ring, leading investigators to believe it was sold by Burns Jewelers, a family-run business in Oshawa. The ring, police say, was made by A&A Manufacturing in Toronto.

On Wednesday, police released a sketch of the victim provided by the DNA Doe Project, along with photographs of the items found along with her body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Durham Regional Police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5319 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.