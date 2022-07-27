New Georgian Manor unit supports those requiring extra care to return to their homes or LTC

Simcoe County is opening its first behavioural transition support unit in Penetanguishene.

The new Behavioural Support Transition Unit (BSTU) at Georgian Manor offers support to people who require extra care to return to their homes or long-term care facilities.

"The new BSTU is a welcome addition to the Georgian Village Campus of Care, giving more support to those who need it the most," said Warden George Cornell.

"These new specialized beds at Georgian Manor will help patients receive the care, planning, and treatment they need to return to their place of residence in the community or long-term care setting in our region. This means that more patients and families are able to access the specialized care they need close to home," Cornell said.

Simcoe County is the regional provider of specialized behavioural support services to all 26 long-term care homes in North Simcoe Muskoka and a member of the specialized geriatric services program led by Waypoint Centre for Mental Health.

Patients come from various settings, including in the community, hospitals, long-term care homes, etc., but are generally referred to the unit by their regional specialized geriatric services program or their Behaviour Supports Ontario team, said Alison Howard, the administrator of Georgian Manor .

Howard said the BSTU patients are older adults with cognitive impairments with progressive dementia or have a neurological condition and behaviours that are no longer manageable within their current setting.

For more than a decade, the county has been in ongoing planning discussions to bring a behavioural support unit to the region.

The beds are accessible to all residents of Ontario. In addition to the new behavioural unit, the county will add 16 long-term care beds at Georgian Manor to maintain its current capacity.

"We are thankful to all our partners for helping to make this important and truly life-altering specialized care unit a reality for residents in need," said Jane Sinclair, general manager of health and emergency services for the County of Simcoe.