New Glasgow, N.S. man charged with weapon offences in connection with shooting

A 32-year-old New Glasgow, N.S. man has been charged with several weapon offences following an investigation into a shooting in Pictou.

Pictou County District RCMP says at approximately 12:27 a.m. on May 24, officers responded to a report of a shooting at a commercial lodging in Pictou.

Police say a 32-year-old man incurred non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

On May 28, police attended a home in New Glasgow and arrested 32-year-old Gary Cameron, who police say was injured in the shooting.

Cameron remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Monday to face the following charges:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Firearm while Prohibited

Failure to Comply with Release Order

Police say their investigation determined that another person was involved, and a warrant has been issued for a 26-year-old woman.

The investigation continues.